Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a young girl from Kukudakhandi area of Odisha's Ganjam district died after setting herself on fire.

She reportedly took the extreme step on Monday over a family dispute as she poured kerosene and immolated herself.

According to reports, the girl was found burning on the roadside and rescued by locals. They rushed her to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Unfortunately, she succumbed to her severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The Berhampur Sadar police have detained the girl's father for questioning in connection with the incident.