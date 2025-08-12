Bhadrak: A Plus-III girl student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room at Bhadrak Autonomous College in Odisha’s Bhadrak district today. The Bhadrak Town Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the student hanged herself with a rope inside the hostel room. The exact reason that prompted her to take the extreme step remains unclear.

Upon receiving information, police personnel from Bhadrak Town Police Station reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

However, police said nothing has yet been found to indicate what might have led to the suspected suicide.

“So far, we are not confirmed about anything during the preliminary investigation. The deceased’s parents, friends, and classmates are present here. The prima facie suggests no clarity. The details may come out after further inquiry and post-mortem. We have approached the district magistrate and the scientific team has rushed to the hostel for transparency in investigation. We will seize the mobile phone belonging to the deceased,” said Bhadrak Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar Rout.