Bhubaneswar: A girl student of Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya died reportedly by suicide at hostel room here in the city today.

The deceased has been identified as Utkalika Swain, a Plus 2 II year student from Kendrapara district. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan with her dupatta inside the hostel room.

According to reports, Utkalika was accomodated at a 3-bed hostel room at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in Bhubaneswar. She hung herself in absence of her roommates.

The local police recovered the body and sent for post-mortem. The reason behind her death is still obscure.

"The probe has started and we are waiting for post-mortem report. The room will be searched by the scientific team. We have recovered a mobile phone at the site. The reason of her death can be ascertained after analysis of the phone. Two more girl students, who were her roommates, have gone to their native places two days ago after completion of examination. They will be approached to enquire about the deceased's personal life after they reach the hostel," said the police.