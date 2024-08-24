Sambalpur: A girl student reportedly jumped into the Mahanadi River from a bridge at Chaurpur in Sambalpur district today.

According to reports, the class 9 student of the Hindi Nodal High School parked her bicycle over the Chaurpur bridge and jumped into the Mahanadi River in the morning.

On receiving information, police and fire services officials reached the bridge.

Source said that three teams of the fire services department are engaged in a search operation to trace the girl student in the deep water.

Reports said that the girl student left the home for school during rain in the morning. Even as her father advised her not to go to school during such rainy weather, she did not pay heed.

Currently, six gates of Hirakud dam are open to release excess floodwater into downstream.

On the other hand, the family members of the missing girl reached the site. The fishermen also made efforts to search for the girl in the flooded river.