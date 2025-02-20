Sambalpur: A girl student of Sambalpur University sustained serious injuries after allegedly being attacked by a group of around 15 students, late last night.

She was found in critical condition at an abandoned house near an eatery, located about 300 meters from the university. Profusely bleeding, she was immediately rescued and rushed to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla for treatment.

While the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, it is suspected that the attackers hit her on the head with a stone, as she suffered grievous head injuries.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim's father, police have launched an investigation into the matter. Cops were examining possible leads to identify those responsible for the assault and ascertain the reason behind the attack.

Further details are awaited as the probe continues.