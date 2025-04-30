New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Girls in Odisha have outperformed boys in both Class X and Class XII examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi. The results of the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations were announced today.

In the ICSE exam, girls recorded a pass percentage of 98.22%, surpassing boys who achieved a pass rate of 97.42%. In the ISC exam, the trend continued with girls securing a pass percentage of 99.10% compared to 98.71% among boys.

The overall pass percentage in Odisha stood at 97.80% for ICSE and 98.89% for ISC.

This year, a total of 8,968 students appeared for the ICSE exam in Odisha, including 4,653 boys and 4,315 girls. For the ISC exam, 1,628 students appeared — 853 boys and 775 girls.

Students from 96 schools across Odisha took the ICSE exam, while students from 35 schools appeared for the ISC exam.

Candidates can check their results on the official CISCE website: www.cisce.org.

The ICSE examination was conducted in 67 written subjects, which included 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and one Classical language. The ISC examination covered 47 written subjects, including 12 Indian languages, four foreign languages, and two Classical languages.

Special Category Performance – ICSE Exam:

Scheduled Caste (SC): 628 candidates appeared, with a pass percentage of 95.54%

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1,133 candidates appeared, with a pass percentage of 92.32%

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,646 candidates appeared, with a pass percentage of 98.66%

Special Category Performance – ISC Exam: