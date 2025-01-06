Bhubaneswar: Ahead of Odisha’s flagship event – ‘Utkarsh Odisha 2025’, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) approved investment proposals worth ₹44,793.03 crore in five industrial projects.

During the 38th HLCA meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the approval was given for the industrial projects in refinery and petrochemicals, green energy equipment, biotechnology, steel, and chemicals sectors.

Official sources said these projects will generate employment for over 23,005 individuals.

The approved projects include a ₹8,743-crore investment by the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd to set up a 4 MMT crude oil storage facility in Jajpur, expected to generate 5,130 jobs.

Inox Solar Ltd will invest ₹4,000 crore in Dhenkanal to establish a solar module and photovoltaic cell manufacturing unit with a capacity of 4.8 GW each creating 3,400 jobs.

ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd plans to invest ₹4,050.03 crore in Cuttack for a sustainable protein manufacturing plant focused on mushroom root fermentative protein, generating 3,475 jobs.

Tata Steel Ltd will expand its operations with a ₹26,175 crore investment in a 2.2 MTPA cold rolled and coated steel products facility and 2 MTPA plate mill in Jajpur, creating 8,000 jobs.

Himadri Green Technologies Innovation will invest ₹1,825 crore in Cuttack to establish a facility for mineral oil and tire recycling products, generating 3,000 jobs.

“The approval of these big projects before the ‘Utkarsh Odisha 2025’ is a clear sign of our State’s growing industrial strength. These investments will create thousands of jobs and will directly benefit the people of Odisha. Our focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination, driving progress and prosperity for our people,” said Majhi.

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha’: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 will be held as a two-day event on January 28 in Bhubaneswar.