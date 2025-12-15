Bhubaneswar: The city of Bhubaneswar will soon have a Global Visa Application Centre, which will bring major convenience to people seeking international visas.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal to set up the facility in the state capital.

The proposed visa centre will operate from the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal building at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government will provide around 3,000 square feet of land for the centre.

Currently, residents of Odisha have to travel to Kolkata, Delhi or Hyderabad to complete visa-related processes for foreign travel.

There had been a long-standing demand from people across the state to establish a visa application centre in Bhubaneswar. In view of the demand, the Chief Minister has approved the proposal.

Once operational, the Global Visa Application Centre is expected to make the visa application process more accessible and convenient for residents of Odisha.