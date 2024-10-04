Bhubaneswar: Global warming has posed a serious threat to the existence of human beings on this planet, said Odisha Governor Raghubar Das at the 'Earth Again' conference organised by the Sambad Group here.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari also attended the event, which coincides with the 40th Foundation Day of Sambad. The Climate Panchayat Report published by the Sambad Group was unveiled by the guests on this occasion.

"Experts believe that a rise up to 1.5 degrees Celsius in global temperature can be tolerated by human beings. However, the way the temperature is spiking, it may reach an increase of 3 degrees Celsius by the end of this century, which is very dangerous," the Governor said and thanked the Sambad Group for the 'Earth Again' initiative.

Programmes like 'Punascha Pruthibi' by the Sambad Group encourage people to take steps towards the conservation of environment.

Das advised that the Odisha Government should study the Climate Panchayat Report published by the Sambad Group as it contains the reality of the effects of climate change at the grassroots level in the state, and take measures accordingly.

Emphasizing the importance of small habits for the protection of the environment, Das said, "We should develop the habit of using cloth bags instead of plastic ones while shopping. We should use bicycles for covering short distances, use CNG vehicles instead of petrol and diesel ones, set ACs at 24 degrees Celsius mark, and defrost refrigerators regularly."

Underscoring the importance of pro-environmental practices, he said, "Farmers should avoid usage of chemicals for agricultural activities. Instead, they should opt for organic farming by using cow dung. Water conservation initiatives should be taken up in educational institutions and offices. People should consume more millets as they consume less water for cultivation. Drip irrigation should be promoted to conserve water in agriculture."

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo praised the Climate Panchayat Report and said it should be sent to all Government Departments and Collectors so that they become apprised about climate change-related issues. It will help them to formulate strategies to tackle the issues.

The Deputy CM expressed disappointment over the matter of CSR plantation activities not being carried out properly at the grassroots level. The Revenue Divisional Commissioners should ensure that the afforestation activities are conducted with proper utilisation of CSR funds, he said.

Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari thanked the Sambad Group for its effort towards bringing society in a mission mode for addressing climate change-related issues.

"The State Government is aware of the environmental issues being raised by environmentalists from time to time. All districts of Odisha have been affected by climate change, especially Jharsuguda, which is the most polluted. Temperature rise and ash disposal have affected Jharsuguda severely," said Pujari.

The government officials responsible for compensatory afforestation due to the implementation of various projects should carry out their duties sincerely so that the damage caused by deforestation due to the establishment of industries can be reduced, the minister said.

"I assure that the State Government is committed towards forming a Green Odisha and reducing the negative impacts on the environment," he added.

Sambad Group's Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik thanked the Governor and the Ministers for their presence at the event. Patnaik said Sambad has been coming up with new initiatives to connect people, and 'Punascha Pruthibi' is such an initiative that will continue for 12 more years.

Tanaya Patnaik, Editor of Sambad, said the objective of the 'Earth Again' initiative is to create a 'climate warrior' in each household of Odisha.

"This is not a campaign. This is a movement. It will be successful when more people join us. We aim to unite people and make them aware of climate change so that they can become action-oriented. We have covered 146 out of 147 constituencies of Odisha in mere 56 days," she said.