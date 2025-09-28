Bhubaneswar: The family members of Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the Mamita Meher murder case, today urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for reinvestigation into Sahu’s alleged suicide inside Kantabanji sub-jail in Odisha’s Balangir district.

Sahu’s wife Susama and daughter Lipika met the Chief Minister at his official residence in the capital city here and submitted a memorandum seeking a thorough reinvestigation into the case.

Sahu (54) was found dead at Kantabanji sub-jail on December 21, 2022. The jail authorities said that Sahu was found hanging from a window grille of the prison. The police had then termed the incident as a case of suicide.

Sahu had been arrested and lodged in the jail on charges of killing Meher (23), the principal of a school founded by him at Mahaling in Kalahandi district in October 2021.

He allegedly murdered Meher, burnt her body and buried the remnants in a playground near the school.

Meher’s murder had sparked political controversy as Sahu was said to be close to Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra.

“We have been receiving threats from some people since the incident. We met the Chief Minister and requested for reinvestigation into my father’s death case. The Chief Minister assured us justice in the case,” said Lipika.