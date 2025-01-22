Bhubaneswar: During the State Cabinet meeting chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today, a decision was taken for establishment of the Godabarish Mishra Adarsh Prathamik Vidyalaya in every panchayat.

The model primary school will come up in 6,794 panchayats in the State.

The State Government will bear ₹11,939.41 Crore over five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29 for establishment of the model primary school. Roughly, ₹1 Crore to ₹5 Crore will be spent on each school depending on the number of enrollment of students, Majhi stated.

The Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya (GMPV) initiative seeks to establish model elementary schools aligning with the focus of the RTE Act, 2009 on inclusivity and quality education for mariganilised communities.

After the meeting the Chief Minister said every high school will be smart under the Adarsha Vidayalaya Yojana.

The Chief Minister further informed the 16th Finance Commission of India will visit Odisha during February 4 to 7. A proposal of the State Finance Department on a memorandum was discussed in today’s Cabinet meeting. The memorandum conatining proposals for a demand of ₹12,56,148 Crore will be presented before the Finance Commission, he informed.

A total of 10 proposals got approval in today’s Cabinet meeting.