Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is set to launch the 'Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya Yojana', a scheme aimed at transforming the primary education landscape across the state.

A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting on primary education chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhavan here on Wednesday.

As per a release, the initiative plans to establish modern primary schools in every panchayat, with a target of constructing 6,794 new schools. These institutions will focus on creating ideal learning environments, drawing inspiration from the iconic Satyabadi Vana Vidyalaya, to enhance foundational skills in language and arithmetic and prepare students for higher education.

The CM said the scheme will bolster foundational learning and promote intellectual growth in young students by providing quality infrastructure and a supportive learning atmosphere.

The new schools will feature modern amenities, including specialized classrooms, separate toilets for boys and girls, boundary walls, green areas, digital libraries, language labs, playgrounds, dining halls, computers, and smart boards.

Additionally, the curriculum will integrate sports, physical fitness, and social and cultural education to support holistic development.