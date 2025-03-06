Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance today unearthed three gold biscuits, various ornaments, and Rs 15 lakh cash as the agency raided multiple places in connection with allegation against Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner, State Transport Authority (STA), regarding possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

On the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, officials of the anti-corruption agency conducted simultaneous house searches at nine places in Bhubaneswar, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, and Cuttack.

During the searches, the officials recovered Rs 15 lakh in cash, three gold biscuits, and gold ornaments from his residence at Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

The raids were underway while the total value of his movable and immovable properties was yet to be calculated.