Bhubaneswar: Gold mines have been discovered in two districts of Odisha, revealed Steels and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in the Assembly today.

The minister made this revelation while replying to the queries of Jaleswar BJD MLA Aswini Kumar Patra and Brahmagiri BJP MLA Upasna Mohapatra in the House.

According to the minister, gold mines have been discovered in Adasa-Rampalli area of Deogarh district and Gopur-Gajipur area of Keonjhar district.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has completed the G-2 level survey in Adasa-Rampalli area of Deogarh district, revealed the minister.

The GSI, in collaboration with the Directorate of Mines in Odisha, is now conducting the G-2 level survey in Gopur-Gajipur area of Keonjhar district following the successful completion of the G-3 level survey, said the minister.

The state government will take appropriate steps in this regard as per the recommendations of the technical committee soon after receiving the final reports from the agencies conducting the survey, Jena informed the Assembly.

Earlier, the two legislators sought to know whether gold mines had been discovered in any district of Odisha. They also urged the minister to reveal the details regarding the survey and findings pertaining to the gold mines.

Besides, the minister was urged to divulge the future plans of the state government in this connection.