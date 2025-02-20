Bhubaneswar: Gold mines have been found in two districts of Odisha, of which one block will be auctioned by the Centre, informed Steel & Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in Assembly.

Replying to a query asked by BJD's Jaleswar MLA Aswini Kumar Patra in Assembly about status of gold mines discovered in Odisha and its work progress, the Minister said the gold deposits have been found at Adas and Gopur localities in Deogarh and Keonjhar districts respectively.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has carried out research at the G-2 level in Adas area of Deogarh district and found gold, nickel, silver and graphite minerals along with copper. Since nickel and graphite are the criitical minerals, the auction process of the said block is planned to be carried out by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, the Minister stated.

Further, the search for gold mine at G-3 level has been completed in Gopur area of Keonjhar district. In the fiscal 2024-25, the G-2 investigation is underway in the Jaladihi area of the same block. Action will be taken on the recommendation of the technical committee after the investigating agencies submit the final report, he said.