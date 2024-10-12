Jajpur: Amid the celebration of Dussehra with devotion and much joy across Odisha, miscreants allegedly looted gold and silver ornaments that adorned Goddess Durga and her side deities from a puja pandal in Jajpur district.

The incident took place at Durga Puja Mandap at Bengali Sahi at Barundei village under Korei police limits in Jajpur.

According to reports, the miscreants broke the lock of the puja pandal and looted gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh from the pandal on Friday night.

Worth mentioning, the Bengali community and others at Barundei village have been celebrating Durga Puja with much gaiety since past years. After distributing prasad among devotees last night, the miscreants allegedly entered the place, stole all the ornaments adorning deities on the pandal, and fled from the spot.

While police administration has intensified patrolling and frisking drives at all puja pandals across the state during the festive season, the incident reported from Jajpur raised questions about the efficiency of police.