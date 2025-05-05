Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has cancelled the written test of the Combined Recruitment Examination conducted on April 27.

The OSSC cancelled the examination in the wake of detection of a major goof up in the question paper.

The candidates reportedly noticed that certain vital portions of the syllabus, including English, Odia literature and general knowledge (GK), were completely omitted from the question paper.

The OSSC, later, regretted the errors and assured the candidates to take appropriate steps in this regard.

The commission cancelled the examination after receiving suggestions and feedback from large number of candidates.

The OSSC has announced that it will conduct fresh written test for the Combined Recruitment Examination on July 6. The commission today issued a notification in this regard.