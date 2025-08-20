Berhampur: The Court of ADJ-II here on Tuesday rejected the bail application of Om Pradhan, an accused in the sensational Gopalpur gang-rape case.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor argued against the bail plea of the accused. Om had allegedly transported two accused in the case on the fateful day.

The victim, a 20-year-old college student, was allegedly gangraped at Gopalpur beach in June.

Police have arrested 10 accused, including four juveniles, in this case. The six adult accused, including Om, were earlier taken on remand by the Crime Branch for interrogation.

The victim had identified the six adult accused during the Test Identification (TI) parade.