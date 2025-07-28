Berhampur: Odisha Crime Branch filed a chargesheet in the Berhampur Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Court in connection with gang rape of a college student at Gopalpur sea beach.

The investigating agency filed a 574-page chargesheet in the local court on Monday.

The girl student of a private college was allegedly gang-raped by 10 men on Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district on June 15.

Reportedly, the victim had gone to the beach along with a male friend in the evening. The incident occured when they were sitting at an isolated place on the beach. The perpetrators after overpowering her friend sexually assaulted her.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and drew sharp criticism from opposition parties condemning the BJP-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation in Odisha.

Police have arrested all 10 accused persons in connection with the case.