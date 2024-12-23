Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government dissolved the Governing Bodies of all non-Government Aided Degree Colleges with immediate effect.

In a notification, the Higher Education Department today stated the Governing bodies or Managing Committees of non-Government Degree Colleges functioning under the purview of the department have been dissolved. However, the order is not applicable to the Autonomous Colleges, the Colleges established by Minority Communities and cases under sub-judice in different courts relating Governing Bodies of any college, the notification mentioned.

The notification further mentioned where the college is situated at the District Headquarters, the Additional District Magistrate of the concerned district will temporarily act as President of the Governing Body or the Managing Committee.

In case any district has more than one Additional District Magistrate, the District Magistrate and Collector will nominate one Additional District Magistrate to act as President of the Governing Body or the Managing Committee. The same should be intimated to the Director Higher Education for future reference, the notification stated.

If the college is situated outside the District Headquarters, the Sub Collector of the Sub-division concerned will temporarily act as President of the Governing Body or the Managing Committee till further order.

The President of the Governing Body of the above mentioned colleges will submit the proposal for formation of fresh committee within a period of three months from the date of the notification.