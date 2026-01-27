Berhampur/Gopalpur: Gopalpur is not merely an attractive beach destination; it is a place where history merges with the present and tradition moves forward hand in hand with progress. Our coastline is not just a physical boundary, but a symbol of livelihood and aspirations. The brave Sadhabas of ancient Kalinga crossed vast seas and played a significant role in promoting trade as well as spreading our culture and values. Odisha has always been deeply connected with a global outlook, self-confidence and progressive thinking, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

As India moves towards sustainable and inclusive growth, coastal regions like Gopalpur will play a crucial role in building a stable and prosperous future. This festival will promote tourism and strengthen the local economy, Governor stated while formally inaugurating today’s evening programme as the Chief Guest.

Law, Works and Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said the Beach Festival is one of the finest festivals of Odisha. In the fields of art, literature, culture and music, Ganjam holds a leading position in the state.

Commerce and Transport, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said this year the much-awaited Gopalpur Beach Festival has been organized with India’s finest art, culture, beach sports, Pallishree Mela and Food Festival to attract tourists not only from Odisha but also from across the country and abroad. This will establish Gopalpur as an attractive coastal tourism destination at the global level.

Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Minister Gokulananda Mallik; Khalikote MLA Purnachandra Sethi; Sorada MLA Nilamani Bisoyi; Kabisuryanagar MLA Pratap Chandra Nayak; Gopalpur NAC Chairperson A. Janaki Rao; Padma Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik; IG Nitin Keshar; District Collector V. Keerthi Vasan; Ganjam Superintendent of Police Shubendu Kumar Patra; and Berhampur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prathamesh Arvind Rajasirke attended the programme as distinguished guests and highly appreciated the Gopalpur Beach Festival.

Today’s cultural stage was dedicated in the name of Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja.

This morning, a torch procession simultaneously commenced from Maa Taratarini Temple (Purushottampur), Maa Balakumari Temple (Chikiti) and Maa Kulada Devi Temple near Bhanjanagar. The processions converged near Narayanpur village and from there, under the leadership of Minister Shri Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, a grand procession with Naam Sankirtan proceeded to Gopalpur Beach. There, saints from Varanasi performed a unique Sea Aarti—virtually for the first time in Odisha—marking the auspicious inauguration of the festival.

In today’s Star Nights programme, B Praak, Kuldeep Pattnaik, Shashwat Joshi, Ananya Das and local artists mesmerized the public with captivating cultural performances.

At Narendrapur Kalabikash Kendra in Badakushasthali, the cultural programme was inaugurated with Ranapa dance performances.

Chhatrapur Kalabikash Kendra presented Odissi dance; Sangeet Aradhana Dance & Music Academy, Berhampur presented Sambalpuri dance; MJ Virus Dance Group presented modern dance; Lakshyamanjari Kala Kshetra presented Kuchipudi dance; Beat the Style Academy, Karapalli presented classical dance; Berhampur Odissi Nrutyayan presented Bihu dance; Puri District Cultural Council presented Naga dance; Jitendra Bhoi and troupe from Kalahandi presented Ghumura dance; and Mamta Bai, an international artist from Rajasthan, also presented Ghumura dance, among other performances.

A massive Pallishree Mela with around 250 stalls has been organized, showcasing products of Self Help Groups, various industries, handicraft and handloom units, and local traders from across the country. For visitors, approximately 50 food stalls from different regions of Odisha have been set up, offering a wide variety of delicious cuisines.