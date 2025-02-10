Bhubaneswar: The state government will construct stadiums in all 314 blocks of Odisha to strengthen sports infrastructure at the grassroots.

The state government has allocated Rs 4,124 crore for this purpose. The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi recently approved a proposal in this regard, said Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj at a presser at Kalinga Stadium here today.

“Each stadium will come up on around 8 to 10 acres of land. This move is expected to significantly boost sports culture and nurture young talent from rural areas,” added the Minister.

According to the proposed master plan, the stadiums will have dedicated facilities for various sports such as football, cricket, athletics, volleyball and indigenous games like kho-kho and kabaddi. Additionally, indoor sports halls will be equipped for badminton, table tennis, gymnastics and weightlifting.

These stadiums will play a key role in hosting various sports competitions, enabling talent scouting and selection from the grassroots, he said.

According to the Minister, the state government is committed to the overall development of sports and athletes, ensuring that young talents have the necessary infrastructure to build their careers in sports.

“Our goal is to take world-class sports infrastructure to every block in Odisha, so that talent from every block and village gets the opportunity to shine,” said the Minister.