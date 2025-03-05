Bhubaneswar: The state government has announced a new colour code for the buildings of all government schools across Odisha.

The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has sent a letter in this regard to the Collectors of all 30 districts.

As per the guidelines, the walls of the school buildings will be painted in the shade of orange frost with orange tan borders during construction, repair and renovation work.

The new colour code has been announced for the buildings of all government as well as PM SHRI schools across the state.

In the letter, OSEPA State Project Director Ananya Das has asked the district Collectors to issue suitable instructions to the concerned field officials for adoption of the uniform colour code for all government schools.

“It is requested to issue suitable instructions to concerned field functionaries for adoption of the approved colour code in government schools, including PM SHRI schools, during construction, repair and renovation work. This order would be in suppression of all previous instructions related to colour code of school buildings,” read the letter.

It is worth mentioning here that the BJP government in the state had changed the colour of uniforms of Class-IX and Class-X students in government and aided schools in October, last year.

The government approved school uniforms with a combination of light brown, chocolate and clay-baked yellow colours.