Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed a new municipal commissioner for Odisha’s Berhampur city.

The General Administration and Public Grievance Department today issued a notification in this regard.

Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke, a 2021-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC), said the notification.

Rajeshirke was earlier serving as the Sub-Collector of Balasore with additional charge of Executive Officer, Balasore Municipality.

The state government has asked the IAS officer to get himself relieved of his current responsibilities immediately and join the new place of posting.

The post of BeMC Commissioner has been declared equivalent to the post of Deputy Secretary in the Odisha government, added the notification.