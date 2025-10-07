Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is committed to transforming the state into a green and sustainable hub by promoting eco-friendly industries, said Industry, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Tuesday.

Speaking at a discussion titled “Future Proof Enterprises – Reimagining Startups for the Future” during the three-day Earth Again Conference organised by Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar, the minister urged the youth to launch environmentally conscious startups that safeguard nature while driving innovation.

He highlighted that the BJP-led government in Odisha is not only focusing on traditional industrial growth but is equally dedicated to fostering industries that preserve the environment.

“Over the past 14–15 months, our government has been working towards establishing eco-friendly industries in the state. By 2036, we aim to make Odisha a developed state with a $1.5 trillion economy and contribute to India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” Swain said.

He said that Odisha is making efforts to protect Nature by sapling trees. The state set a record by planting 1.5 crore trees in a single day under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, reflecting the government’s strong commitment to environmental protection.

He further appealed to citizens to contribute personally to the cause:

“Let us each plant ten trees to protect nature. Our scriptures say that planting a tree is equivalent to giving birth to a son.”

Commending Sambad Group for its consistent efforts in raising environmental awareness across Odisha, Swain said the Earth Again campaign has been creating real change at the grassroots level and expressed hope that such initiatives will continue to inspire collective action for a greener, sustainable Odisha.