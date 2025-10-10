Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Export Promotion and Marketing (DEPM), under the aegis of the MSME Department of the state government, today organised a capacity building workshop on ‘One District One Product (ODOP)’ as part of the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) initiative in Odisha.

The workshop, organised at Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Hall in the capital city here, aimed to enhance the understanding of government officials on the ODOP framework and strengthen support mechanisms for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) through the Business Development Service Providers (BDSP) intervention.

Delivering the welcome address, DEPM Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra highlighted the significance of RAMP in promoting competitiveness and productivity of Odisha’s MSMEs. He emphasized the importance of identifying and nurturing district-specific products to boost local entrepreneurship and exports.

Participating in the event, Nimeshika Natarajan, Regional Director, World Trade Center (WTC), Bhubaneswar, gave a presentation on the Export Landscape of Odisha, outlining the state’s emerging trade potential and opportunities for MSMEs in global markets.

Archiman Lahiri, Deputy Director, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), spoke on ‘Seafood from the Indian Hexadelta’, emphasizing the export potential of Odisha’s marine sector and the need for improved value addition and quality standards.

Besides, Jagdish Sahu, IES, Assistant Director, District Fisheries Office (DFO), Cuttack, shared insights on fisheries development and its alignment with the ODOP framework to enhance district-level economic growth.

Similarly, Subash Chettri, State Director, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), highlighted the scope of traditional and village industries under ODOP and the importance of cluster-based interventions and skill development for artisans and rural entrepreneurs.

Pravakar Das, Joint Director (Rate Contract), DEPM, Odisha, proposed the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to all speakers and participants for their valuable contributions.

The session provided a valuable platform for knowledge exchange among departments and institutions, reinforcing Odisha’s commitment to strengthening its MSME ecosystem under the RAMP and ODOP initiatives.