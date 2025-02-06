Bhubaneswar: The state government has constituted a high-level scrutiny committee to shortlist the applications for various posts in the Odisha Information Commission.

The high-level scrutiny committee will shortlist the applications for the posts of State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioners in the Odisha Information Commission.

Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Anu Garg is the chairman of the scrutiny committee, said an order issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department today.

General Administration Department Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar and Law Department Principal Secretary Manas Ranjan Barik are the two members of the scrutiny committee. I&PR Department Principal Secretary is the member convener of the panel.

The scrutiny committee will determine the methodology in accordance with the provisions of the Right to Information (RTI) Act-2005, RTI (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the RTI Rules-2019 to shortlist the applications.

The panel will shortlist the applications at the proportion of three times the number of each vacant posts at the Odisha Information Commission.