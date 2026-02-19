Bhubaneswar: The state government has invited proposals for formation of new districts in Odisha in 2026-27 financial year.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari made announcement in this regard in the Assembly today.

“The state government will take appropriate steps for formation of new districts in Odisha after the submission of formal proposals in this regard,” Pujari informed the Assembly.

According to him, the state government has so far received proposals for formation of 31 new districts in the state. “These petitions are under the consideration of the state government. The government will take appropriate steps in this regard at appropriate time,” he said.

Originally, Odisha had 6 districts

Originally, Odisha had six districts—Cuttack, Puri, Balasore, Sambalpur, Koraput and Ganjam—at the time of its formation as a separate state on April 1, 1936.

Subsequently, the total number went up to 13 with the creation of seven new districts—Balangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Phulbani and Sundargarh.

In 1993, then state government led by late Biju Patnaik decided to create 17 new districts in Odisha. With this the total number of districts in the state rose to 30.