Bhubaneswar: The state government is mulling to provide financial assistance to Durga Puja committees that have been organising Dussehra festival for last several decades in Odisha.

The Odia Language Literature and Culture Department of the state government has asked all district Collectors to submit detailed information on Puja committees that have been organizing Dussehra for last 50 years or more.

Odia Language Literature and Culture Department Secretary Bijay Ketan Upadhyaya recently wrote a letter in this regard to the Collectors of all 30 districts in Odisha.

“The state government is mulling to provide financial assistance to the decades-old Durga Puja committees in Odisha. The assistance will be given on the basis of certain criteria,” read the letter.

The department has asked the collectors to submit the information of two oldest Durga Puja committees if that particular district does not have a 50-year-old or above Dussehra panel.

The Collectors have been asked to submit the required information in this regard within two days.