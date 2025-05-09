Bhubaneswar: The state government has started process to evacuate Odia students from Central Sanskrit University, Jammu, in view of the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

The varsity authorities have asked the students to vacate the campus due to the emerging situation in the region.

In this scenario, the state government has asked the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi and the authorities of Directorate of Odisha Parivaar to ensure the safe return of all 114 Odia students from the Jammu Sanskrit University.

The state government has also formed a special team comprising four senior officials and 16 staff members for evacuation of the Odia students from Jammu.

“All measures are in place for safe return of the Odia students to home by tomorrow,” said the state government in a statement today.

The state government has opened round-the-clock control rooms at Odisha Niwas in New Delhi and Sanskruti Bhawan in the capital city here to facilitate the evacuation of Odia students.

The state government has advised the students as well as their parents to contact the control rooms for the necessary help in this regard.

Control room numbers:

New Delhi Odisha Niwas: 7428135044, 011-24679201

Bhubaneswar Sanskruti Bhawan: 9583321964, 0674-2431945