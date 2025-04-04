Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department has constituted a two-member committee to probe the allegations of illegal fee hike and other financial irregularities at BJEM School in the Odisha capital here.

The parents’ association of the private school had urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to order for a high-level probe into the illegal fee hike issue.

The association alleged that the authorities of BJEM School used to hike the fees by around 20 per cent annually. They also collect huge amounts from students as development fees at the time of admission, claimed the parents’ body while alleging large scale financial irregularities at the school.

The parents’ association had earlier lodged an FIR in this regard with the police.

The District Education Officer (DEO) of Khurda has constituted a two-member committee to probe the allegations.

The two-member committee comprising Unit-I Government High School headmistress Reena Mallick and Chandrasekharpur (Phase-I) Government High School headmaster Govinda Hembram will visit BJEM School on April 8 to conduct an enquiry.

The principal of the private school has been asked to appear before the committee and submit the required documents.

The parent’s association of the school, meanwhile, announced that its representatives would appear before the two-member probe committee.