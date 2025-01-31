Bhubaneswar: The state government has planned to construct an elevated corridor, three new flyovers and a ring road in the Odisha capital here to ease traffic congestion.

The government has designed a comprehensive traffic decongestion plan for the capital city. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions about the traffic decongestion plan while reviewing the functioning of Works Department today.

As per the traffic decongestion plan, the state government has decided to build an elevated corridor from Jaydev Vihar Square to Nandankanan. Besides, it will construct three flyovers near Kalpana Square, Sishu Bhawan Square and Odisha State Museum and an underpass at AG Square.

Moreover, the government will develop Daya West canal road from Patia Station Square to Suang Mouza and lay a parallel road from Institute of Mathematics to Ekamra Kanan via Pathar Gadia, Utkal Hospital and Rail Vihar.

There are also proposals to construct three access roads from Damana to Press Chhak, Kala Rahanga to Barimund and Kelucharan Park to Barimund to ease traffic congestion.

In addition to this, an inner ring road has been proposed for the capital city as part of the traffic decongestion plan.

The 64-km inner ring road from Tamando to Paikarapur and from Dhauli to Tamando will have six lanes. The state government will spend around Rs 7,000 crore under the decongestion plan for the capital city.

Taking into consideration the future expansion of the capital city, the state government is mulling to build a 148-km outer ring road with two service lanes by spending around Rs 6,152 crore.