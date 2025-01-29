Bhubaneswar: The state government has received investment intents worth over Rs 16 lakh crore during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025, which concluded in the capital city today.

The government has received 593 investment intents worth over 16.73 lakh crore in 20 sectors during the two-day flagship investors’ summit, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The state government has signed 145 investment-related MoUs worth Rs 12.89 lakh crore with several corporate houses during the summit. The MoUs were inked in diverse sectors including chemicals & petrochemicals, textiles, mining & metallurgy, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, tourism and food processing, added the Chief Minister.

Apart from the MoUs, the government has received 448 investment intention forms with investment value of Rs 3.84 lakh crore.

The projects, spread over all 30 districts, are expected to create 12.88 lakh employment opportunities in Odisha, said Majhi.

Earlier, the Chief Minister revealed that the state government has decided to establish an exclusive industrial park for women entrepreneurs in Odisha.

The Chief Minister made this revelation during women business leaders’ roundtable at the conclave today. The state government will also open a special cell in the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL) for women entrepreneurs, revealed the Chief Minister.

These initiatives mark a significant step towards creating a more inclusive and sustainable business ecosystem, where women entrepreneurs can thrive and contribute to Odisha’s economic growth, added the Chief Minister.

It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025 at Janata Maidan here yesterday (January 28) in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw among others.

Several top business leaders of India including Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Naveen Jindal and Karan Adani attended the conclave.