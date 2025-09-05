Bhubaneswar: The state government will regularise the jobs of over 13,000 schematic junior teachers in Odisha.

This was announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the occasion of Teachers’ Day today.

“The Chief Minister has announced the job regularization of over 13,000 schematic junior teachers, appointed in 2025,” said the state government in a statement today.

Soon after the announcement, a delegation of Odisha Schematic Junior Teachers’ Association met the Chief Minister at the State Guest House in the capital city here and expressed their gratitude to the state government.

They also thanked the Chief Minister for the state government’s proactive steps to develop the primary education in Odisha.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister advised the teachers to provide quality education to the students.

“We would face many challenges in our life. But, ee should march ahead by considering these challenges as opportunities. Under no circumstances, a teacher should forget his/her duty and responsibility towards the students,” said the Chief Minister.