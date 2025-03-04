Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha directed all Government and aided schools in the State to remain open on March 5, 2025. The directive, issued in a letter to District Education Officers (DEOs), applies to all schools functioning under the department.

This decision follows the Odisha Government’s recent announcement to celebrate the Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24, instead of March 5. The change aligns Odisha’s observance of the event with the National Panchayati Raj Day, which is observed across the country on April 24.

Previously, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Government had designated March 5 as the Panchayati Raj Diwas to coincide with the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the legendary leader and former Chief Minister of Odisha. The day was also declared a public holiday.

However, with the new decision in place, March 5 will no longer be a Public Holiday, and schools will function as usual on that day.