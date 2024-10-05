Bhubaneswar: The state government has sought a report in connection with the alleged irregularities in the conduct of examinations for the recruitment of Revenue Inspector (RI), Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), Amin and other posts in Odisha.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari apprised the issue to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today and sought a report from the authorities concerned.

“I have asked the officials of the Revenue Department to submit a report regarding the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations. I have also apprised the issue to the Chief Minister,” said Pujari.

The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has recently conducted the examinations for the recruitment of RIs, ARIs, Amins and ICDS Supervisors in the state.

However, some aspirants have alleged severe irregularities in the recruitment examinations conducted through online mode.

As per the allegations, the OSSSC had engaged a private agency to conduct the examinations. The private agency had earlier been blacklisted for its dubious activities, alleged the aspirants.

It has been alleged that the recruitment examinations were conducted in cybercafes and cement godowns at some places. Besides, there were allegations that some aspirants have paid bribes to clear the exams.

“The Revenue Department does not conduct the recruitment examinations. The OSSSC has been assigned the task. There were reports that the OSSSC has outsourced the task to a private party. We have received complaints regarding the irregularities in the recruitment examinations. The state government is looking into the issue. The private agency will be relieved of the responsibilities if we come to know that it had been blacklisted in the past,” said the Minister.

The state government will make all arrangements for conducting the examinations in a transparent way, he added.