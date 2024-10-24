Bhubaneswar: In a major step towards fostering seamless and sustainable urban mobility, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department has initiated preparations for the launch of Odisha Yatri, a transformative mobility app.

This landmark initiative aligns with the state’s broader vision of VIKSIT Odisha, aiming for social upliftment of drivers and enhancing customer experiences across the state.

For this purpose, an MoU was signed between Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT), Moving Tech, the parent company of Namma Yatri, ONDC, and Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC).

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, aimed at democratizing digital commerce by establishing an interoperable open network, enabling digital transactions in goods and services.

This integrated mobility platform aims to empower drivers while providing a seamless and convenient travel experience for passengers across Odisha.

A preparatory meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Usha Padhee outlining the strategic roadmap for successful implementation.

Odisha Yatri, modelled on principles of transparency and community-driven innovation, is set to revolutionize urban transport with extended last-mile connectivity. Powered by an open network for digital commerce, it will operate on a subscription model for drivers, ensuring they keep 100 per cent of their ride earnings.

Through forward-looking policies that prioritize sustainable development, Odisha Yatri will enhance the livelihoods of thousands of drivers while offering citizens affordable, eco-friendly transport solutions. One of the primary objectives of Odisha Yatri is to create a balanced ecosystem where “Drivers can earn more while customers pay less”.

Odisha Yatri to operate on a Zero Commission Model, eliminating middlemen and ensuring a no-commission basis for all transactions. This structure guarantees direct payment to drivers, enhancing transparency and significantly increasing earnings for them.

For customers, the platform is to offer affordable pricing, providing fair and transparent rates. Additionally, Odisha Yatri is to promote integrated mobility by uniting various transportation options on a single, user-friendly platform. Safety is also a top priority; the initiative collaborates with local police and transport departments to provide superior safety measures, ensuring a secure travel experience for all users.

Odisha Yatri will introduce services such as Non-AC and AC mini cabs, sedans, XL cabs, and will soon expand to offer inter-city rides, rentals, and scheduled services. The app will also accommodate special needs like disability-friendly vehicles, pet-friendly trips, and extra luggage, making it inclusive for all.

Drivers can join the Odisha Yatri platform at no cost after completing a simple verification process. Over 4,000 drivers have already signed up, showcasing strong support from driver unions and associations. Going forward Odisha Yatri would facilitate the onboarding of all the ticketing facilities to promote tourism and increase the footfall in the iconic sites including state museum. The platform is expected to help the dignitaries visiting Odisha during ‘Prabasi Bharatiya Diwas’, scheduled to be held in January next year.

Among others, Transport Commissioner Amitav Thakur and senior officers from H&UD Department, Commerce and Transport Department were present during the meeting. Odisha Yatri marks an important milestone in the state's journey to becoming a leading example of digital innovation, sustainable growth, and inclusive mobility under the VIKSIT Odisha vision.