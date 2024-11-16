Bhubaneswar: Citing sound health as the base for success and growth of an individual, a society, a state and a nation at large, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das said the State Government should ensure the reachability of the healthcare policy benefits to the last mile.

Addressing the Health Conclave 2024 organised by Sambad Group and Kanak News, the Governor stated the State Government should care how poor people can harness the benefits of modern technology in medical science.

Das suggested health camps should be set up in villages so that people can get quality healthcare close to their doorstep.

He called upon the doctors to prescribe generic drugs so that they can purchase the same from the Jana Ausadhi Centres. The Government also ensure the Jana Ausadhi Centres are set up at the village level.

Provision should be made so that Doctors and Paramedics deployed in rural areas get additional financial benefits, the Governor stated.

The amount of Rs 64,1800 Crore provisioned by the Centre for the ‘Pradhanmantri Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Swastha Bharat’ is revolutionising the healthcare sector.

PM Modi has launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme so that everyone can harness the health benefits. These days, over 50 crore people are availing free healthcare under the scheme. Recently, the Odisha Government implemented the Odisha Ayushman Bharat scheme for benefits of the State’s people, he added.