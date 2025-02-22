Bhubaneswar: The state government will soon launch ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana’ in Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced this at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Subhadra Shakti Mela’ at Janata Maidan in the capital city here today.

“There are many poor families in Odisha. These families usually face financial problems to marry off their daughters. The state government will soon launch the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana for these families. Under the scheme, mass marriages will be organised and the state government will bear all the expenses. It will also provide gifts to the bride,” said the Chief Minister.

The state government has made an allocation of Rs 12 crore for this purpose in the Budget proposal for 2025-26 financial year. “We have allocated Rs 12 crore for the scheme in State Budget 2025-26. But, let me assure you that funds will not be factor in creating hindrances for implementation of the scheme,” added the Chief Minister.

Majhi also announced that the state government will soon roll out the Subhadra Plus umbrella scheme to take up new initiatives including Kishori Subhadra, Subhadra Sanchay, Subhadra Surakhya, Subhadra Sakhi, Subhadra Yatri, Subhadra Sangh (club), Kuha Subhadra (call centre), Subhadra Sahyogi, Subhadra Scholars and Sujogya Subhadra in Odisha.

The state government has allocated Rs 10,145 crore towards Subhdra Yojana and Rs 153 crore for Subadra Surakshya scheme in Budget 2025-26, he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government has doubled the revolving fund for 5.80 lakh women self-help groups (SHGs) in Odisha. Now, the SHGs will get Rs 30,000 as revolving fund, Majhi said.

“The state government has also raised the community investment fund for gram panchayat level federation (GPLF) to Rs 60 lakh from the existing sum of Rs 35 lakh. The government will also provide Rs 300 crore to over 3 lakh SHGs as interest subvention for 2024-25 fiscal,” he added.

As many as 700 women SHGs are displaying their products including handicrafts, terracotta items, bamboo products and organically-produced items at Subhadra Mela. At least 300 stalls displaying around 200 varieties of products are the main attraction of the nine-day fair.