Bhubaneswar: The state government will construct four instream storage structures (ISS) on Mahanadi river in Odisha’s Sonepur district.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made this announcement while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 56 projects worth over Rs 323 crore in Sonepur district today.

“The Odisha government will build four instream storage structures at Godhaneswar, Khairamal, Harihar Jora and Surubali in Sonepur district to boost irrigation and drinking water supply facilities in the district,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi inaugurated 11 projects worth Rs 80 crore and laid foundation stones for 45 more projects with collective investment of Rs 244 crore in the western Odisha district.

These projects include roads, irrigation facilities, bridges and hostels for students.

“The state government is committed to the all-round development of Sonepur district. We all should work together to make Sonepur a leading district in Odisha,” Majhi said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister praised the flourishing handloom and handicrafts sector in Sonepur.

“This district has occupied a special place in the cultural as well as political map in the state. The traditional handloom and handicraft products of Sonepur have made the people of Odisha proud,” Majhi stated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the key achievements of the maiden BJP government in Odisha, which will compete its first year in office on June 12.