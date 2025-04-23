Bhubaneswar: The state government will finalise the ‘Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047’ document after consulting common citizens, intellectuals, public representatives and members of civil society.

A decision to this effect was taken at the seventh meeting of the State Council of Ministers at Lok Seva Bhawan here today.

“The 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047’ document will be finalised in consultation with public representatives, common citizens, members of civil society and intellectuals at various levels in the next 15 days. Regional workshops will be organised at four different locations in the state for this purpose,” said the state government in a statement soon after the meet.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presided over the meeting. Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, and all members of the Council of Ministers were present at the meeting.

“The state government has taken an ambitious resolve to make Odisha a prosperous and developed state by 2036. This will also help in achieving the goal of making our country a developed nation by 2047. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the support of NITI Aayog, the state government has started preparing for 'Odisha Vision 2036 and 2047' from August 2024. Inclusion, Prosperity and Wellness are the three pillars which form the basis of this vision document,” said the Chief Minister.

According to the Chief Minister, Odisha needs to exceed and accelerate the rate of economic growth to achieve GSDP target of US$1.5 Trillion by 2047 and contribute 5 per cent to India's GDP.

“This goal can be achieved through a collaborative environment, public-private investment, implementation and coordination through technology. Odisha's growth transformation journey will be accelerated by launching a strategic initiative '36 for 36', identifying 36 flagship initiatives aimed at making a significant impact in key sectors by 2036,” he said.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja briefed about the need for export-oriented manufacturing to achieve rapid economic growth rate. He also put emphasis on the the need for deregulation, decriminalisation and digitisation for Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Smt. Anu Garg and members of the six Sectoral Group of Secretaries (SGoS) jointly presented the important priorities of '36 for 36' along with various aspects and objectives of the vision document.