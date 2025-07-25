Bhubaneswar: A high-level meeting on the comprehensive development plan (CDP) for Baripada town was held at the Lok Seva Bhawan in the Odisha capital today. The meeting was chaired by Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

Participating in the meeting, Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, highlighted the growing need for a structured master plan for Baripada — a key urban centre in northern Odisha with strategic economic and cultural relevance. She emphasized the importance of inter-departmental collaboration for holistic and sustainable urban growth.

As per the decision taken at the meeting, a joint technical committee, comprising representatives from key stakeholder departments, will oversee the preparation of a detailed master plan for Baripada. The committee will be responsible for data collection, spatial mapping, integration of infrastructure requirements, and alignment with regional development goals.

The Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department, Collector & District Magistrate of Mayurbhanj, senior officials from the Indian Railways and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), urban planning experts, and other senior officers from relevant departments were present at the meeting.

The discussions put emphasis on some key aspects:

--Land use planning to accommodate future population growth

--Urban mobility and connectivity, particularly in relation to National Highways and Railway networks

--Infrastructure development including water supply, drainage, solid waste management, and housing

--Heritage conservation and eco-sensitive zoning, given Baripada’s unique socio-cultural identity

--Integration with ongoing state-level urban initiatives under the Vision 2036 framework

The minister stressed the need to ensure that the CDP reflects the aspirations of the people of Baripada and takes into account the challenges of rapid urbanization. He called for a time-bound action plan and directed officials to ensure people’s participation and transparency throughout the planning process.

The meeting marks a critical step in translating Baripada’s urban potential into a livable, sustainable, and economically vibrant town. The initiative aligns with the state government’s larger vision of ‘Vikshit Odisha 2036’, focusing on balanced regional development and inclusive urbanization.