Bhubaneswar: The state government will introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for private ambulance services in Odisha.

A decision in this regard was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee in the capital city here today.

health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Aswathy S. and National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Brundha D among other senior officials of the two departments were present at the meeting.

Recognising the vital role private ambulances play in bridging critical healthcare gaps—especially in remote and underserved regions—the meeting emphasized the need for greater transparency, operational consistency and citizen accessibility.

For this pupose, it was decided to initiate a campaign-mode registration drive to bring all private ambulances under a single, standardized platform. This drive will help build a verified database, streamline enforcement and enable efficient, real-time deployment of services.

The meeting held deliberations on a proposal to incentivize private ambulance operators to register and adhere to service guidelines. Incentivization measures, coupled with regulatory clarity, are expected to encourage broader participation and ensure voluntary compliance with the evolving framework.

This will be supported by strict enforcement mechanisms to curb unauthorized or exploitative practices. Further, all registered ambulances will be integrated with the Vehicle Location Tracking System (VLTS), allowing for GPS-based monitoring and faster emergency response.

Plans are also underway to link ambulance services with the Odisha Yatri App, creating a seamless, tech-enabled platform where citizens can easily locate, book, and access ambulance services—enhancing last-mile healthcare delivery.

To protect citizens from arbitrary charges, the meeting also proposed the development of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for fare regulation. The fare structure will be indexed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to ensure fairness and affordability across time and geographies.