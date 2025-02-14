Bhubaneswar: Guest faculties seem to be playing the pivotal role in state-run universities as the load of teaching is not adequately covered by the sanctioned strength due to shortage of regular faculty members.

A reply by Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj revealed this in the House during budget session of Assembly in Odisha today.

Answering to an unstarred query asked by MLA Arvind Mohapatra, the Minister stated that there are 2003 faculty positions (Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor) in 17 universities, of which 696 posts have been filled and remaining 1307 posts are vacant.

Here's the data on teaching faculty position in different universities:

To cover the syllabus in departments of all the state public universities, the government has appointed 963 guest faculties in different categories during 2024-25 fiscal.

Clarifying the fact, the Minister stated, As per state government's orders and guidelines issued dated February 1, 2024 for filling up the vacant posts of faculty in all government universities of the state, the universities are appointing the qualified and retired faculty members. Accordingly, 963 guest facaulties have been appointed by the universities so far.

As per the data containing the engagement of guest faculties in state-run universities, the highest number of 113 have been appointed at Rajendra University in Balangir district followed by the Ravenshaw University in Cuttack with 89.

Here's the list:

On the other hand, There are a total of 2692 sanctioned non-teaching posts in various departments in 17 government universities in the state. Out of these, 782 posts are functioning and 1910 posts are vacant. The details are enclosed:

Meanwhile, the amendment to the Odisha University Act has been passed in the cabinet meeting and tabled in the assembly. As soon as it becomes a law, all the posts in the universities will be filled up regularly, the Minister stated.

