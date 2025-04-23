Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, approved a key amendment mandating a Graduation degree as the minimum educational qualification for the selection of Anganwadi Workers in the State.

The Cabinet approved the proposal under the Odisha Children’s and Women’s Welfare Service (Amendment) Rules, 2025, which stipulates that candidates applying for the Junior Grade of Service as Anganwadi Workers must possess a Graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university.

Sharing details of the decision, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja clarified the amendment will not apply to existing Anganwadi Workers, who will continue to be governed by the qualifications set under the previous rules. He assured current workers will remain eligible for selection based on the earlier criteria.

“This initiative will strengthen the service delivery mechanism, quality management in implementation of the schemes meant for well being of women and children being administered by the State,” mentioned a press release issued by the State Government following the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet approved another proposal for restructuring of the cadres of the Odisha Subordinate Welfare Service and the Odisha Welfare Service by creation of 24 new posts in various ranks.

Today’s meeting also approved a proposal from the Health and Family Welfare Department for the implementation of Emergency Medical Ambulance Services (EMAS) for the period 2023–24 to 2027–28.

In total, five proposals from six departments were approved during today’s Cabinet meeting.