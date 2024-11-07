Bhubaneswar: Gram Nyayalaya will be set up in every block in Odisha for speedy and easy access to the justice system in the rural areas of the state, informed Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here today.

"The state government has decided to establish Gram Nyayalayas (village courts) in all blocks to provide justice to people at their doorsteps. Initially, permission has been granted to open 6 Gram Nyayalayas. The village courts will be established in all blocks in the later period," the Minister said at the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita programme held in Bhubaneswar today.

With setting up Gram Nyayalayas, the number of cases will decline, and pressure on the judicial system will be minimal so that common people can avail speedy justice, he stated.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that the obsolete laws will be repealed in the state.

"A process has started to identify the obsolete laws in the state and those will be removed soon," CM Majhi said in his address at the programme.

There is a need for changes in obsolete laws and this would be done by a law revision commission that would be constituted by the state government, the Law Minister said.