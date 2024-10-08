Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure overall development in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas in Odisha, the State Government today launched special programme ‘Gramodaya’.

As per the programme, all the departments will work in convergence mode to make sure 100% implementation of Government schemes in 10 districts affected by LWE. The people of 583 villages in the districts will be benefitted.

The special programme will be implemented in the villages of Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada and Raygada districts.

The Government constituted a State Level Monitoring Committee under Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary for execution of the programme. Secretaries of different departments will be the members of the State Level Committee.

At the district level, the committee will consist of district level officials and will be headed by the District Collector. At the block level, the committee will consist of block level officials and will be headed by the BDO.

Benefits of Government schemes to be delivered at optimum level through this programme. It has two main components: 100% benefit of Government schemes to every village/community level and 100% benefit of Government schemes to every individual/household.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department will act as the nodal department.

To check the proper implementation of the initiative, a LWE dashboard to be developed for real time monitoring.

Special awareness campaign, Gram Sabhas, grievance hearings and outreach activities will be made for the implementation of the programme at the grassroots level.