Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government is planning to develop a Greater Bhubaneswar in alignment with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Odisha 2036’.

Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra announced the proposed Greater Bhubaneswar will encompass Konark, Puri, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Khordha, and Paradeep, transforming the region into a well-connected urban hub.

To enhance connectivity, a ring road will be developed, linking these key locations within the Greater Bhubaneswar area. Additionally, the Government is considering implementation of the Town Planning (TP) scheme across all five municipal corporations, ensuring planned urban growth while safeguarding the interests of plot owners.

“Through the Town Planning scheme, essential infrastructure such as roads, drinking water, and street lighting will be developed in areas surrounding municipal corporations. This will facilitate the smooth expansion of cities,” the Minister stated.

Mahapatra also highlighted another key decision regarding Bhubaneswar’s municipal expansion. He stated directives have been issued to include several areas that are currently outside the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits. Areas such as Sisupalgarh, Gangotri Nagar, parts of Khordha, Nakhara, and Patia are planned to be brought under BMC’s jurisdiction.

With this move, residents in these regions will benefit from improved civic amenities, including better drinking water facilities, drainage systems, and street lighting. The Minister added funds have already been sanctioned under the peripheral development programme to support this initiative.