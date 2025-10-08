Bhubaneswar: The final day of the three-day 'Earth Again' Conference-2025, organised by the Sambad Group in Bhubaneswar, featured a session titled "Green Mining - Impact on Discourse of Natural Resources", where experts stressed the importance of sustainable mining practices that protect both nature and local communities.

Addressing the session, Stalin Nayak, Founder and Chairperson of the Pantiss Group of Non-Profits, highlighted the need for responsibility in the mining sector. “Our organisation works in mining-affected communities across Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. Mining is an integral part of our state’s economy, but it must be aligned with sustainability,” he said.

Nayak explained that green mining means the sustainable use of resources through renewable energy, efficient natural resource management, and community involvement. “When we talk about mining, it’s not just about the industry; it’s also about the people who live around the mines,” he said. He shared that Pantiss Group has been developing maps and dashboards that help both the government and industries access real-time data on mining-affected areas.

Inviting participants to visit Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district, Nayak said, “There you’ll find four abandoned mines, one of which has been transformed into a beautiful ecosystem park. It’s a live example of how responsible mining and ecological restoration can coexist.”

Pramod Kumar Patra, Executive Vice President and Head of BKT Cluster at Jindal Steel, stressed that development should not come at the cost of biodiversity. “The real challenge today is achieving development with minimal destruction. We must take proactive steps to conserve forests and biodiversity,” he said.

Patra urged that mining operations should include measures to reduce air and water pollution, as well as soil erosion. “Protecting the topsoil layer is crucial for land restoration. Similarly, reducing dust and particulate matter in mining zones should be a key priority,” he added.

He further underlined the need for strict compliance with environmental laws and the adoption of eco-friendly technologies. “Mining and industrial operations should shift toward electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions caused by heavy transport,” Patra suggested.

Commenting on the global shift in priorities, Patra observed, “The world is moving from a green economy to a rainbow economy that integrates social, environmental, and economic aspects. Our approach toward the environment must be positive and action-oriented.”