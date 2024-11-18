Bhubaneswar: A Greenfield Highway connecting Kharagpur in West Bengal and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will be constructed soon, informed Odisha Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.

The preliminary processes for the project have already begun. The road will serve as a logistics corridor, aimed at facilitating seamless high-speed transportation, the minister said.

It will form a vital part of the Gati Shakti Framework of the Central Government. This will be a revolutionary step in road construction in Odisha, he added.

Greenfield roads generally pass through new areas, wherein the per unit cost of land acquisition is generally less considering less development in these areas. The construction of Greenfield roads generates new areas for development besides several other advantages.